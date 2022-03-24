Sunac China Holdings received another setback after its credit rating was lowered by S&P Global Rating. Photo: Shutterstock Images
S&P downgrades Sunac China’s credit rating ahead of looming debt repayment deadlines

  • S&P’s downgrade of Sunac’s rating comes a day after a similar move by rival Moody’s, which cited the developer’s heightened liquidity and refinancing risks
  • Sunac has asked creditors for a two-year extension on a 4 billion yuan (US$628 million) onshore bond due April 1

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:30pm, 24 Mar, 2022

