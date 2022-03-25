Singapore last year teamed up with central banks in Australia, Malaysia and South Africa, along with (BIS) Innovation Hub, to explore the development of platforms for the cross-border settlement of different CBDCs. Photo: Getty Images
Business

Singapore, Cambodia among Asean countries eyeing digital currencies to promote e-commerce, payment efficiency

  • Southeast Asia a very fertile ground for digital payments innovation, (BIS) Innovation Hub executive says
  • A lot of room to grow in the internet economy in Southeast Asia, says the National Bank of Cambodia

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:17am, 25 Mar, 2022

