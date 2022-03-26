A file photo of a section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua
A file photo of a section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Climate change: China among countries that should rein in natural gas power plant expansion if global net-zero ambitions are to be met, think tank says

  • Almost a fifth of the world’s gas power capacity under construction and a tenth of the planned capacity are in China, San Francisco-based Global Energy Monitor says
  • China’s planned gas capacity not a ‘stranded asset’ risk, as it is required to meet peak power demand, Hong Kong-based analyst says

Topic |   Business of climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:45am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A file photo of a section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua
A file photo of a section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE