Tse is following in the footsteps of fellow Hong Kong celebrities such as film director Wong Kar-wai by taking part in a NFT sale or auction. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong actor and singer Nicholas Tse’s NFT venture could boost commercial real estate. Here’s how
- The launch of 100 NFTs developed by Tse’s Chef Nic Family brand with creative studio Hungry Sausages Lab will be followed by the opening of an ‘NFT club’ in Wan Chai
- Amid the popularity of NFTs, companies related to consultancy, development, platforms and exchange are looking to set up shop in Hong Kong: Colliers
Topic | Hong Kong property
Tse is following in the footsteps of fellow Hong Kong celebrities such as film director Wong Kar-wai by taking part in a NFT sale or auction. Photo: Handout