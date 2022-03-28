People queue outside a Hong Kong bank to get application forms for the new Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) at the launch of the initial public offering in October 1999. Photo: AFP
People queue outside a Hong Kong bank to get application forms for the new Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) at the launch of the initial public offering in October 1999. Photo: AFP
Business

exclusive | Tracker Fund may replace State Street as manager to forestall risks to Hong Kong’s pensioners amid rising US-China tension

  • A seven-member supervisory committee chaired by George Hongchoy Kwok-lung may soon name the winner of a tender to review the Track Fund’s management
  • Hang Seng Investment Management is at the top of a shortlist to replace State Street that includes CSOP Asset Management and other Hong Kong-based asset managers

Topic |   Banking & finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2022

