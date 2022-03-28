An employee walks on top of an oil tank at a Sinopec refinery in Wuhan in this file photo from April 2012. The refiner says it will pay 80 per cent of its 2021 profits to shareholders through dividend. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine conflict: Sinopec says Russian investments ‘going well’ amid Western sanctions, reports doubled net profit for 2021
- No risk of assets impairment from Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘for the time being’, Sinopec chairman says
- Refiner posts a 115 per cent jump in net profit for last year, its highest since 2012
Topic | Sinopec
