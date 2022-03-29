An estate agent talks on the phone inside a real estate agency in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Ruby Hon Yuen-ping
Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Ruby Hon Yuen-ping

Home buyers, sellers must let estate agents verify their ID documents to comply with anti-money-laundering, counterterrorism laws

  • Hong Kong estate agents are legally bound to identify and verify the identity of their customer when handling the sale of a property
  • Consumers should be willing to provide the necessary information to their estate agents contribute to the combat of money-laundering

Updated: 12:00pm, 29 Mar, 2022

