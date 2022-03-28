A resident in a mostly empty supermarket in Shanghai on 25 March 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai outbreak: Pudong’s lockdown sparks panic buying across the Huangpu River as residents race to stock up on food and supplies
- Pudong, east of the Huangpu River the cuts Shanghai into two, is already on lockdown from Monday through Friday
- Puxi, west of the river, will be sealed off from April 1 through 5 for health officials to test the local population
