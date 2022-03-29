Apartment buildings under construction at the Sunac Resort project in Haiyan, Zhejiang Province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Sunac’s shares plunge as another cash-strapped Chinese developer says it won’t make March 31 results reporting deadline

  • The Beijing-based home builder said it will not be able to meet the deadline because the auditing work on its finances has yet to be completed
  • A slew of developers are unable to meet the deadline amid disruption to the audit process caused by Covid-19 and changes in China’s property landscape

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:20pm, 29 Mar, 2022

