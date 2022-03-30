Lohas Park in Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O. The district is among areas where rents are expected to drop further, industry insiders say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Lohas Park in Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O. The district is among areas where rents are expected to drop further, industry insiders say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Hong Kong’s landlords yield to property glut, cut home rents to tie down quality tenants

  • Tenants should hunt for bargain rents in areas such as New Territories West, Tseung Kwan O and Kai Tak, industry insiders say
  • Landlords of lived-in homes might cut rents for tenants they believe to have good backgrounds or jobs

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:40am, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lohas Park in Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O. The district is among areas where rents are expected to drop further, industry insiders say. Photo: Sun Yeung
Lohas Park in Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O. The district is among areas where rents are expected to drop further, industry insiders say. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE