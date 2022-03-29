The flags of China and Hong Kong fly near an electronic screen displaying the Hang Seng Index. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX
HKEX boss Nicolas Aguzin eyes digital trading platform, ETF connect schemes and overseas offices as part of growth plan

  • The digital trading platform, set to launch later this year, will focus on launching products in the areas of digital assets and megatrends
  • HKEX also plans to expand its international footprint while continuing to strengthen its China connector role

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:57pm, 29 Mar, 2022

