The flags of China and Hong Kong fly near an electronic screen displaying the Hang Seng Index. Photo: Bloomberg
HKEX boss Nicolas Aguzin eyes digital trading platform, ETF connect schemes and overseas offices as part of growth plan
- The digital trading platform, set to launch later this year, will focus on launching products in the areas of digital assets and megatrends
- HKEX also plans to expand its international footprint while continuing to strengthen its China connector role
Topic | HKEX
