HSBC is resuming daily operations at nearly half of its branches in Hong Kong from Friday. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong banks gradually reopen branches as Covid-19 cases decline rapidly in the city
- From April 1, HSBC will keep 48 of its branches open from Monday to Friday, instead of three days a week at present
- More than 600 of the 1,200 retail bank branches in Hong Kong were temporarily closed at the height of the fifth wave of the outbreak earlier this month
Topic | Banking & finance
