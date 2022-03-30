HSBC is resuming daily operations at nearly half of its branches in Hong Kong from Friday. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong banks gradually reopen branches as Covid-19 cases decline rapidly in the city

  • From April 1, HSBC will keep 48 of its branches open from Monday to Friday, instead of three days a week at present
  • More than 600 of the 1,200 retail bank branches in Hong Kong were temporarily closed at the height of the fifth wave of the outbreak earlier this month

Enoch YiuCyril Ip
Enoch Yiu and Cyril Ip

Updated: 7:05am, 30 Mar, 2022

