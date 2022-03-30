Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of Rusal’s Krasnoyarsk smelter in Russia on October 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine conflict: Rusal’s best decade may end as customers flee, costs soar amid Russia sanctions

  • Rusal’s 2021 net profit more than quadrupled to a record US$3.22 billion, topping the previous peak in 2010 by 12 per cent
  • Rusal had been riding the wave of surging aluminium prices, which jumped 41 per cent last year to an average of US$2,553 per tonne

Eric Ng
Updated: 11:58am, 30 Mar, 2022

