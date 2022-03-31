A mask shop in Causeway Bay. There are six mask shops in Russell Street alone, paying rents that may be just 15 to 25 per cent of peak levels seen around 2013. Photo: Sam Tsang
Are Russell Street’s glitziest days over, as Covid-19 mask shops replace Prada and Burberry in Hong Kong’s retail slump?
- An expected relaxation of social distancing measures after April 20 and the distribution of consumption vouchers has led many landlords to raise rents and narrow discounts
- ‘Usually, monthly rents are below HK$200,000 for these mask shops. Any higher and they will not survive’
