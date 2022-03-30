A map showing China Evergrande Group’s development projects in China on a wall at the Evergrande City plaza in Beijing on September 21, 2021. Photo: AP
Business

Evergrande crisis: China’s most indebted developer sells Crystal City in Hangzhou as banks close in to seize its deposits

  • China Evergrande Group sold its interest in Crystal City in Hangzhou, for 3.66 billion yuan in cash to two state-owned builders
  • Proceeds from the sale will go towards paying 920.7 million yuan of construction costs in Hangzhou, leaving Evergrande with a one-time gain of 216 million yuan

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Updated: 2:10pm, 30 Mar, 2022

