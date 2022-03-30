Apartment buildings at the Phoenix City residential project, developed by Country Garden Holdings, in Shanghai. The company posted a profit decline for 2021 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Apartment buildings at the Phoenix City residential project, developed by Country Garden Holdings, in Shanghai. The company posted a profit decline for 2021 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

China’s property crackdown: top developer Country Garden posts profit decline

  • The Shenzhen-based firm sold 558 billion yuan worth of homes last year, compared to 570.66 billion yuan in 2020
  • President Mo Bin says that the company aims to comply with Beijing’s three-red-line loan limit by 2024

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:51pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Apartment buildings at the Phoenix City residential project, developed by Country Garden Holdings, in Shanghai. The company posted a profit decline for 2021 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Apartment buildings at the Phoenix City residential project, developed by Country Garden Holdings, in Shanghai. The company posted a profit decline for 2021 on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE