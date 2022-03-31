Midland Holding’s property agency office in Happy Valley on 8 March 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Midland Holding’s property agency office in Happy Valley on 8 March 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Midland says Hong Kong’s property doldrums will remain through the first half as Covid-19 weighs on buying sentiment for real estate

  • New property launches shrank 83.3 per cent in the first two months of the year to 457 units, Midland said
  • Total property transactions shrank to 13,415 deals valued at HK$122.6 billion from January to March 29, 41 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2021

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 31 Mar, 2022

