Midland Holding’s property agency office in Happy Valley on 8 March 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Midland says Hong Kong’s property doldrums will remain through the first half as Covid-19 weighs on buying sentiment for real estate
- New property launches shrank 83.3 per cent in the first two months of the year to 457 units, Midland said
- Total property transactions shrank to 13,415 deals valued at HK$122.6 billion from January to March 29, 41 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2021
