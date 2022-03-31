Baidu’s logo at the company headquarters in Beijing on April 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China accounting war: SEC adds Baidu, Futu and three more to list of companies liable under audit oversight law
- Futu, iQiyi and Baidu are the latest named by the SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), after Weibo was added on March 23
- Weibo can dispute its identification by April 13, while the remaining five added can submit their appeals by April 20
Topic | Accounting and auditing
