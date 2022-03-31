The Jing An Kerry Centre on Nanjing Road West normally attracts more than a million visitors per day. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Shanghai lockdown: Hong Kong developers Kerry and Hang Lung looking at ways to support shopping centre tenants in China’s financial capital
- ‘Currently looking at the best way to support each of our tenants’: Kerry Properties
- Swire Properties says it will provide support to retail tenants at HKRI Taikoo Hui and Taikoo Li Qiantan on a case-by-case basis
Topic | China property
The Jing An Kerry Centre on Nanjing Road West normally attracts more than a million visitors per day. Photo: Shutterstock Images