The Jing An Kerry Centre on Nanjing Road West normally attracts more than a million visitors per day. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Jing An Kerry Centre on Nanjing Road West normally attracts more than a million visitors per day. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

Shanghai lockdown: Hong Kong developers Kerry and Hang Lung looking at ways to support shopping centre tenants in China’s financial capital

  • ‘Currently looking at the best way to support each of our tenants’: Kerry Properties
  • Swire Properties says it will provide support to retail tenants at HKRI Taikoo Hui and Taikoo Li Qiantan on a case-by-case basis

Topic |   China property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 5:00pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Jing An Kerry Centre on Nanjing Road West normally attracts more than a million visitors per day. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Jing An Kerry Centre on Nanjing Road West normally attracts more than a million visitors per day. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE