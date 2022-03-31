BioNTech CEO saw his wealth grow by the most in this year’s Hurun Global Healthcare Rich List. Photo: Reuters
BioNTech CEO saw his wealth grow by the most in this year’s Hurun Global Healthcare Rich List. Photo: Reuters
Business

BioNTech, Moderna executives’ wealth gets a massive boost from Covid-19 vaccines, Hurun list shows

  • BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin’s wealth jumps by the most to US$12 billion, making him the world’s 14th wealthiest health industry billionaire
  • China had the most billionaires on the Hurun Global Healthcare Rich List at 34

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
BioNTech CEO saw his wealth grow by the most in this year’s Hurun Global Healthcare Rich List. Photo: Reuters
BioNTech CEO saw his wealth grow by the most in this year’s Hurun Global Healthcare Rich List. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE