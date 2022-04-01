Hong Kong stock exchange saw the fewest IPOs in the first quarter since 2013. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock exchange saw the fewest IPOs in the first quarter since 2013. Photo: AFP
IPO
Business

Hong Kong’s dry spell of IPOs slashes first-quarter fundraising by 90 per cent, pulls city’s global ranking down to sixth place

  • Hong Kong’s main board saw 11 companies raise US$1.72 billion, the lowest since the first quarter of 2013, according to Refinitiv
  • JL Mag Rare-Earth, which raised US$544.6 million in January, was the city’s largest IPO in the first quarter but only ranked 11th worldwide

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:58am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stock exchange saw the fewest IPOs in the first quarter since 2013. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock exchange saw the fewest IPOs in the first quarter since 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE