Jay Chou in a still from the Netflix show J-Style Trip. Photo: Handout
Jay Chou’s mom plans to raise funds in Hong Kong for the vendor of Modong bulletproof coffee brand
- Star Plus Legend Holdings, which sells the “Modong” line of beverages, has filed a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange
- CMBC International Capital is sole sponsor of the planned offering, according to documents posted on the bourse’s website
