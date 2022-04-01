Jay Chou in a still from the Netflix show J-Style Trip. Photo: Handout
Jay Chou’s mom plans to raise funds in Hong Kong for the vendor of Modong bulletproof coffee brand

  • Star Plus Legend Holdings, which sells the “Modong” line of beverages, has filed a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • CMBC International Capital is sole sponsor of the planned offering, according to documents posted on the bourse’s website

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:13am, 1 Apr, 2022

