Chow Chow Sang’s flagship jewellery store at K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui features interactive screens. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chow Sang Sang looks to millennials and Gen Z to replace lost business from absent mainland Chinese tourists
- Hong Kong jewellery retailer ties up with London-based Victoria and Albert Museum to use iconic British designs as themes for its shops and jewellery line
- A focus on young Hong Kong buyers has led to a 20 per cent growth in sales in the past two years
Topic | High Jewellery
