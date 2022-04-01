Volunteers guide residents arriving for Covid-19 tests in Shanghai’s Putuo district. The second phase of the city’s lockdown in areas to the west of the Huangpu River came into force on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Heightened Covid-19 prevention measures exhaust Shanghai’s medical resources, leaving high-risk patients without treatment
- Shanghai’s virus control measures have soaked up the city’s medical resources, with hundreds of doctors and nurses deployed to temporary hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients
- With just half of the city’s public hospitals open on Friday, only emergency treatment could be offered to patients
Topic | Coronavirus China
Volunteers guide residents arriving for Covid-19 tests in Shanghai’s Putuo district. The second phase of the city’s lockdown in areas to the west of the Huangpu River came into force on Friday. Photo: Xinhua