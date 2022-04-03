A man holding a baby wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, on July 22, 2021. The Chinese province suffered US$19 billion worth of economic losses from the floods. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: China suffered world’s second worst losses from floods in 2021, Swiss Re study shows

  • China’s economic losses from flood-related events last year stood at US$25 billion, while losses in Europe totalled US$41.8 billion
  • More than 50 major flood events claimed over 2,300 lives and caused US$82 billion of economic losses globally last year

Eric Ng
Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Apr, 2022

