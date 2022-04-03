Hong Kong’s mall owners are tempting shoppers with discounts and offers with an eye on the HK$5,000 e-vouchers that will issued to 6.2 million eligible residents from Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong mall operators target shoppers after government announces distribution of US$638 consumption vouchers
- Mall owners come up with promotions to compete for more than 6.2 million shoppers who will receive e-vouchers worth US$638 each from Thursday
- Last year’s e-voucher scheme, implemented between August and October, boosted retail sales by as much as 12 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
