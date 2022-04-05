Residents undergo mandatory testing at a housing estate under lockdown in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Raymond Chong
Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Raymond Chong

How to secure your mortgage on time if you end up in Hong Kong’s mandatory quarantine

  • If a borrower is subject to mandatory quarantine in Hong Kong and can’t get to the bank in person to complete the deal, it can be a major headache
  • Here are three steps that might help if you end up in quarantine before completing the deal to buy your home

Updated: 12:12pm, 5 Apr, 2022

