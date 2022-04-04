SheIn’s application and website arranged on a smartphone and a tablet in Hong Kong on Friday, May 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
SheIn’s application and website arranged on a smartphone and a tablet in Hong Kong on Friday, May 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese fast-fashion company Shein blows past H&M and Zara with US$100 billion value, ranking it among world’s most valuable start-ups

  • Shein, an online-only retailer of inexpensive clothes, beauty and lifestyle products, pumps out over 6,000 new items daily
  • It is in talks with potential investors including General Atlantic for a funding round that could value the company at about US$100 billion

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:11pm, 4 Apr, 2022

