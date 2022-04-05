An aerial view of a coal-fired power plant in Hanchuan, Hubei province, on October 13, 2021. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: few Chinese manufacturers have plans to curb emissions despite broad carbon footprint awareness
- Only 43 per cent of industrial companies in China have taken action to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, according to a TUV Rheinland survey
- Nearly two thirds of respondents said they were aware of the scale of their emissions and believe China’s carbon neutral goal will impact business
Topic | Business of climate change
An aerial view of a coal-fired power plant in Hanchuan, Hubei province, on October 13, 2021. Photo: Getty Images