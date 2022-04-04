A view of Kowloon from Sky 100 at International Commerce Centre. Hong Kong private banks and other wealth management firms invested about US$255 billion worth of family offices’ assets in 2020, according to the Securities and Futures Commission. Photo: Sam Tsang
Are Hong Kong tax incentives for family offices ‘too little, too late’? Some lawmakers think so
- It maybe too late as Singapore has offered tax waivers since 2020, lawmaker for accountancy constituency says
- Financial services, liquid capital market connected to China make Hong Kong ‘natural choice’ for family offices: undersecretary for financial services and the treasury
Topic | Wealth management
A view of Kowloon from Sky 100 at International Commerce Centre. Hong Kong private banks and other wealth management firms invested about US$255 billion worth of family offices’ assets in 2020, according to the Securities and Futures Commission. Photo: Sam Tsang