The financial district in Shanghai. The CSRC’s announcement was a very positive breakthrough, according to an expert. Photo: AFP
China’s new audit rules don’t answer all of US-listed firms’ prayers, industry watchers say
- The onus will be on listed companies to assess what is sensitive information, Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies CEO says
- Inevitable that some companies with sensitive information may be more uncertain about listing in the US: CPA Australia executive
Topic | Accounting and auditing
The financial district in Shanghai. The CSRC’s announcement was a very positive breakthrough, according to an expert. Photo: AFP