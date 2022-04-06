Hong Kong investors are offering incentives to buyers of car spaces. Photo: Shutterstock
Veteran car park investor offers guaranteed rental income and short term loans to boost sales amid economic headwinds
- Veteran investor Choi Bak-lung holds more than 200 car parking spaces in Tseung Kwan O and is offering a range of incentives to buyers
- The marketing campaign has encouraged Choi to release another 100 car parking spaces at Nan Fung Plaza in Hang Hau, according to sources
Topic | Hong Kong property
