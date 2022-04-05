Market observers say more buyers could be expected to enter the market to snap up cheap homes after some signs of improvement in the fifth wave. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s housing deals hit a 26-month low in March, are expected to bounce back in April as fifth Covid-19 wave recedes
- Buyers feared a further fall in home prices amid worsening Covid-19 situation, delayed their purchases in first quarter, Centaline executive says
- City’s total number of transactions including those of homes, shops, industrial units and car parking spaces also hit a 26-month low in March
Topic | Hong Kong property
Market observers say more buyers could be expected to enter the market to snap up cheap homes after some signs of improvement in the fifth wave. Photo: AP