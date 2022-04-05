Market observers say more buyers could be expected to enter the market to snap up cheap homes after some signs of improvement in the fifth wave. Photo: AP
Market observers say more buyers could be expected to enter the market to snap up cheap homes after some signs of improvement in the fifth wave. Photo: AP
Business

Hong Kong’s housing deals hit a 26-month low in March, are expected to bounce back in April as fifth Covid-19 wave recedes

  • Buyers feared a further fall in home prices amid worsening Covid-19 situation, delayed their purchases in first quarter, Centaline executive says
  • City’s total number of transactions including those of homes, shops, industrial units and car parking spaces also hit a 26-month low in March

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Market observers say more buyers could be expected to enter the market to snap up cheap homes after some signs of improvement in the fifth wave. Photo: AP
Market observers say more buyers could be expected to enter the market to snap up cheap homes after some signs of improvement in the fifth wave. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE