Wind turbines produce power at sundown in Emlichheim, Germany, March 18, 2022. Photo: AP
Climate change: Greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025, deep cuts needed by end of decade to avoid catastrophic impact, says UN panel

  • Even if 2 degrees of warming is to be achieved, reaching peak emissions by 2025, reducing them by a quarter by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2070 will be necessary
  • The use of solar and wind energy and batteries has surged since 2010, thanks to technology that reduced installation costs by up to 85 per cent

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng in Hong Kong Yujie Xue in Shenzhenand Martin Choi in Hong Kong

Updated: 1:00pm, 5 Apr, 2022

