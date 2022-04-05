Wind turbines produce power at sundown in Emlichheim, Germany, March 18, 2022. Photo: AP
Climate change: Greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025, deep cuts needed by end of decade to avoid catastrophic impact, says UN panel
- Even if 2 degrees of warming is to be achieved, reaching peak emissions by 2025, reducing them by a quarter by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2070 will be necessary
- The use of solar and wind energy and batteries has surged since 2010, thanks to technology that reduced installation costs by up to 85 per cent
