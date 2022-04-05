A child’s hands are seen on a barrier at an area under lockdown amid the pandemic in Shanghai on March 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases soar by a record 13,354, offering no end in sight for citywide lockdown in China’s financial hub
- The vast majority of Shanghai’s infections were asymptomatic, with 268 cases showing symptoms on Monday, compared with 425 a day earlier
- Still, the city of 25 million residents took no chances, undergoing a citywide mass testing exercise over three days
Topic | Coronavirus China
A child’s hands are seen on a barrier at an area under lockdown amid the pandemic in Shanghai on March 26, 2022. Photo: Reuters