Modern and luxury homes in Singapore, at the Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area in the city centre Photo: Getty Images
Expatriates fleeing Hong Kong frustrate Singapore peers as home rents climb at fastest pace in a decade

  • Rents are rising at the fastest pace since 2011 when Singapore’s economy was rebounding from post-crisis years
  • An influx of expatriates from Hong Kong has added to the usual migration trend in Singapore, increasing competition for private residences

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:44am, 6 Apr, 2022

