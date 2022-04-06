Modern and luxury homes in Singapore, at the Keppel Bay Yacht Marina area in the city centre Photo: Getty Images
Expatriates fleeing Hong Kong frustrate Singapore peers as home rents climb at fastest pace in a decade
- Rents are rising at the fastest pace since 2011 when Singapore’s economy was rebounding from post-crisis years
- An influx of expatriates from Hong Kong has added to the usual migration trend in Singapore, increasing competition for private residences
Topic | International Property
