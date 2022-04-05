A display for facial recognition and artificial intelligence at Huawei’s Bantian campus on April 26, 2019 in Shenzhen. Photo: Getty Images
Huawei pays out US$9.65 billion in dividends to current and retired staff
- Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to the company’s 2021 annual report
- Huawei is 100-per cent owned by employees, including its founder Ren Zhengfei, in a structure that turns eligible employees into stakeholders
