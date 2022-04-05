Property transactions in Beijing surged last month. Photo: AP Photo
Bargain hunters lift Beijing’s secondary home market to 7-month high in March, but Shenzhen, Shanghai hit by Covid-19 lockdowns
- Transactions of lived-in homes in China’s capital almost double to 15,771 in March from a month earlier
- Covid-19 lockdowns hit markets in Shenzhen and Shanghai, where deals slumped 75 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively
Topic | China property
Property transactions in Beijing surged last month. Photo: AP Photo