The Rosedale Hotel in Kowloon. The deal values it at HK$12,400 per square foot. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong shared living firm Weave, unnamed property manager acquire Rosedale Hotel in US$175 million deal, to turn Kowloon property into co-living space

  • Rosedale acquisition shows operators are finding value in co-living segment, Knight Frank executive says
  • The property is Weave’s biggest and is expected to open in mid-2023

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:15pm, 5 Apr, 2022

