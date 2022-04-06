A view of the Nanjing Road shopping street near The Bund in Shanghai, normally packed with shoppers, tourists and pedestrians, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of the Nanjing Road shopping street near The Bund in Shanghai, normally packed with shoppers, tourists and pedestrians, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

developing | Coronavirus: Shanghai adds 17,007 new Covid-19 cases, setting a daily record for the fifth straight day as city undergoes more tests

  • Mass testing found more than 94,000 infections in Shanghai since March 1
  • The vast majority of Wednesday’s infected cases showed no symptoms of illness, with 16,766 of them being asymptomatic, while 311 showed symptoms

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:23am, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Nanjing Road shopping street near The Bund in Shanghai, normally packed with shoppers, tourists and pedestrians, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of the Nanjing Road shopping street near The Bund in Shanghai, normally packed with shoppers, tourists and pedestrians, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE