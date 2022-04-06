A public art installation aimed at turning boarded up shopfronts into works of art in Los Angeles, California on April 28, 2020. Photo: AFP
US economy will tumble into a recession in 2023 as Federal Reserve jacks up rates, Deutsche Bank says
- The Federal Reserve may raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its next three meetings on its way to a peak above 3.5 per cent by the middle of next year
- Deutsche forecasts the Fed to reduce its US$8.9 trillion balance sheet by almost US$2 trillion by the end of 2023, equal to three or four additional 25- basis point hikes
Topic | US Federal Reserve
A public art installation aimed at turning boarded up shopfronts into works of art in Los Angeles, California on April 28, 2020. Photo: AFP