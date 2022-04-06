Trading in Kaisa shares remains suspended after the company failed to submit its annual financial results to the Hong Kong exchange, but a listed property management subsidiary saw its shares surge by 10.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Debt-ridden developer Kaisa’s bonds edge up after firm says it has signed joint venture agreement with state-owned builder, bad asset manager
- Shenzhen-based firm has entered a strategic partnership with China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings and China Great Wall Asset Management
- Other cash-strapped developers could also strike deals with state-owned actors and local governments following Kaisa’s example, analyst says
