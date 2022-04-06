Trading in Kaisa shares remains suspended after the company failed to submit its annual financial results to the Hong Kong exchange, but a listed property management subsidiary saw its shares surge by 10.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trading in Kaisa shares remains suspended after the company failed to submit its annual financial results to the Hong Kong exchange, but a listed property management subsidiary saw its shares surge by 10.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Business

Debt-ridden developer Kaisa’s bonds edge up after firm says it has signed joint venture agreement with state-owned builder, bad asset manager

  • Shenzhen-based firm has entered a strategic partnership with China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings and China Great Wall Asset Management
  • Other cash-strapped developers could also strike deals with state-owned actors and local governments following Kaisa’s example, analyst says

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Trading in Kaisa shares remains suspended after the company failed to submit its annual financial results to the Hong Kong exchange, but a listed property management subsidiary saw its shares surge by 10.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trading in Kaisa shares remains suspended after the company failed to submit its annual financial results to the Hong Kong exchange, but a listed property management subsidiary saw its shares surge by 10.3 per cent on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE