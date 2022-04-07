A for-sale sign is displayed outside a home in Toronto, Ontario in December 2021. Photo Reuters
A for-sale sign is displayed outside a home in Toronto, Ontario in December 2021. Photo Reuters
Business

Canada prepares to ban most foreigners from buying homes for two years to control soaring prices

  • A two-year ban is being proposed in Canada’s latest budget measures, to be unveiled this week, according to people familiar
  • Home prices soared more than 50 per cent over the past two years, with record monthly gain in February

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:45am, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A for-sale sign is displayed outside a home in Toronto, Ontario in December 2021. Photo Reuters
A for-sale sign is displayed outside a home in Toronto, Ontario in December 2021. Photo Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE