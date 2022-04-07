A for-sale sign is displayed outside a home in Toronto, Ontario in December 2021. Photo Reuters
Canada prepares to ban most foreigners from buying homes for two years to control soaring prices
- A two-year ban is being proposed in Canada’s latest budget measures, to be unveiled this week, according to people familiar
- Home prices soared more than 50 per cent over the past two years, with record monthly gain in February
Topic | Asia housing and property
