A money exchange in Hong Kong’s Central business district. Even if more supportive measures are rolled out by Beijing, time is needed to restore confidence in Chinese property firms, BRI says. Photo: AP
Chinese property firms’ bond issuances fell sharply in first quarter, Beike’s research unit says
- Developers’ offshore issuances fell by 68 per cent, while the overall money raised declined by 43 per cent
- Investors and creditors are still concerned about Chinese developers’ debts, research unit BRI says in report
Topic | China property
A money exchange in Hong Kong’s Central business district. Even if more supportive measures are rolled out by Beijing, time is needed to restore confidence in Chinese property firms, BRI says. Photo: AP