The Gaoantun waste-to-energy plant in Beijing. China processes 580,000 tonnes of waste a day at more than 100 such plants spread across the country. Photo: Tom Wang
Alibaba’s artificial intelligence tool to improve efficiency of China’s waste-to-energy plants
- Alibaba Cloud’s AI algorithm, currently deployed in 100 waste-burning facilities in 30 Chinese cities, will be installed in 300 more plants by the year-end
- China’s waste-to-energy capacity, the world’s largest, is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 29 per cent
Topic | Business of climate change
