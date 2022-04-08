Children playing video games in a mobile phone shop in Nanchang, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Children playing video games in a mobile phone shop in Nanchang, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

Chinese online games developer G-bits pays record dividend as crackdown dents outlook for capital spending

  • G-bits Network, whose Wen Dao game ranks among the top 30 downloads in local Appstore, pays record dividend
  • Move follows recent dividend windfall for Tencent shareholders as freeze in new approvals disincentivises capital spending

Topic |   China technology
Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:05pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Children playing video games in a mobile phone shop in Nanchang, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Children playing video games in a mobile phone shop in Nanchang, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE