Children playing video games in a mobile phone shop in Nanchang, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese online games developer G-bits pays record dividend as crackdown dents outlook for capital spending
- G-bits Network, whose Wen Dao game ranks among the top 30 downloads in local Appstore, pays record dividend
- Move follows recent dividend windfall for Tencent shareholders as freeze in new approvals disincentivises capital spending
Topic | China technology
