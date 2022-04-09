Workers check battery products at a lithium battery factory in Tangshan, north China’s Hebei Province on Nov. 29, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla may start mining lithium as electric car maker’s CEO Musk cites surging metal price for assembling battery packs
- Lithium has joined the turmoil gripping commodities in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine
- An index of global lithium prices compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has surged almost 490 per cent in the past year
