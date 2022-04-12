Hong Kong’s housing will stabilise once Covid-19 recedes, says Ricacorp’s Derek Chan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s housing will stabilise once Covid-19 recedes, says Ricacorp’s Derek Chan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong to see sales of bigger flats slow down, as interest rate rise counters mortgage relaxation

  • Impact of latest easing in home loans will not be as strong as previous instances, as Hong Kong is heading for an interest rate rise, JLL executive says
  • The sales momentum for bigger flats will slow down as seen previously in October 2019: Ricacorp executive

Sandy Li
Updated: 10:56am, 12 Apr, 2022

