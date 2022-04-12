Charlie Munger walks past a crowd at the annual Berkshire shareholder shopping day in Nebraska in May 2019. Photo: Reuters
Buffett’s friend at Daily Journal halves Alibaba’s stake as stock slump hits US$212 million portfolio

  • Daily Journal reported sale in first-quarter 13F filing on Monday, after doubling down on bets last year amid a slump
  • Sale underscores difficulty in determining a floor for Chinese tech stocks as regulatory crackdown, Covid-19 lockdowns hit earnings

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 10:36am, 12 Apr, 2022

