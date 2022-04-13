Buyers lining up at the sales office of Sino Group’s development Grand Victoria at Olympian City in Tai Kok Tsui on 13 March 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong developers shower rebates, discounts and goodies to whet buyers’ appetite for ‘revenge spending’ ahead of massive launches in the second quarter
- Up to 4,000 new flats in 11 projects may be released for sale in the second quarter, said Hong Kong Property Services (Agency)’s Chief Operations Officer Dave Ma
- Henderson Land Development and Chevalier International are already offering cash rebates, longer payment terms and other goodies to drum up interest
Topic | Hong Kong property
